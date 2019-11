JoeyOneLove on November 8, 2019

This is currently my new go-to spot. The customer service far exceeds any other dispensary I've been to around the Pittsburgh area. it is still very new so let's see if they can keep it up. I have gotten a different budtender each time I've been here and I have been treated just as good as the last person I had. I feel like they care here and go above and beyond to help me and what more could I really ask for. They seem to have flower in stock more often then a lot of places around here as well. Love it here I give 5 stars and I never give 5. I love Keystoners!