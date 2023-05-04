Kind Care of South Dakota is a Medical Cannabis Dispensary located in North Sioux City, South Dakota at 206 Military Road, on the east corner of Main Street & Military. Kind Care of South Dakota's goal is to provide our customers and patients with discreet, safe and affordable access to Medicinal Cannabis. Our knowledgeable staff is dedicated, available to listen, and happy to assist our patrons with finding the right product for your needs and preferences. Our inventory consists of a wide range of flower, edibles, concentrates, topicals, vape products, pre rolls, and more.