AlexanderIkaika on April 1, 2018

I'm a rookie medicinal S2 Pt, and came to this location once I received my medical card... As nervous as I was, the Bud Tenders (I just learned this word) customer service, product knowledge and advice for me was next level awesome. They made me feel really comfortable in knowing the benefits I was going to receive...The shop is decent sized, I would say they have an average volume of product, but everybody there is really cool and I can't say enough about the friendly, first name, customer service; it will always have me coming back to this store. Go KC!