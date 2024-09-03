Logo for King of Budz - Monroe
King of Budz - Monroe

Monroe, MI
September 3, 2024
KOB has the best selection of flower. Great prices and wonderful customer service
August 28, 2024
awesome
September 16, 2024
GM Jeff said nobody is higher than him but Al. He also involved in the receptionist being discriminatory against me. She was talking to him when she said it. Wow what a toxic workplace that he allows.
September 2, 2024
Dasai was a great help. She was knowledgeable and very polite. We appreciate her friendliness and her patients with all our questions. We will return.