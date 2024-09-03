We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
King of Budz - Monroe
Monroe, MI
4.0
(
4 reviews
)
366.8 miles away
Open until Saturday at 10pm ET
Loading...
main
menu
deals
reviews
4 Reviews of King of Budz - Monroe
4.0
(
4
)
4.0
Quality
4.0
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 3, 2024
j........9
KOB has the best selection of flower. Great prices and wonderful customer service
read full review
August 28, 2024
s........8
awesome
read full review
September 16, 2024
b........e
GM Jeff said nobody is higher than him but Al. He also involved in the receptionist being discriminatory against me. She was talking to him when she said it. Wow what a toxic workplace that he allows.
read full review
September 2, 2024
G........3
Dasai was a great help. She was knowledgeable and very polite. We appreciate her friendliness and her patients with all our questions. We will return.
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
Michigan
Monroe
King of Budz - Monroe