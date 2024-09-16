King of Budz - Monroe
King of Budz - Monroe

Monroe, MI
366.8 miles away
About this dispensary

King of Budz - Monroe

Welcome to King of Budz Monroe! At King of Budz in Monroe, Michigan, we’re dedicated to providing an exceptional cannabis shopping experience tailored to your needs. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or exploring cannabis for the first time, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you. Browse our extensive menu of premium products, including top-quality flower, potent concentrates, delicious edibles, soothing topicals, and much more. We take pride in offering a carefully curated selection to ensure you always find the right product for your lifestyle and preferences. Conveniently located and committed to serving the Monroe community, King of Budz stands out for its unbeatable deals, friendly service, and a welcoming atmosphere. Shop online or visit us in-store today to discover why we’re the preferred cannabis dispensary in Monroe! Experience the royal treatment at King of Budz – where quality meets care.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 19
14500 Laplaisance Road D10, Monroe, MI
Call (877) 844-4423
License AU-R-000826
StorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

4 Reviews of King of Budz - Monroe

4.0
Quality
4.0
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
September 16, 2024
GM Jeff said nobody is higher than him but Al. He also involved in the receptionist being discriminatory against me. She was talking to him when she said it. Wow what a toxic workplace that he allows.
September 3, 2024
KOB has the best selection of flower. Great prices and wonderful customer service
September 2, 2024
Dasai was a great help. She was knowledgeable and very polite. We appreciate her friendliness and her patients with all our questions. We will return.
August 28, 2024
awesome
