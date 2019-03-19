PurrrdyGurl
I have visited both locations on many occasions and I've never been disappointed! Everyone is super friendly at both locations :)
4.8
10 reviews
Never unhappy when I leave! Knowledgeable and friendly staff, they definitely make it an easy, stress free, experience. This is my go to dispensary, and looks like it will remain that way! Seriously. Great stuff.
watch for seeds. product from lazy growers that don't grow clones or identify & pull male plants. told pollen floats thru air & hard to control. not if they are growing legal medicine. quality goes way down with pollination, should be very cheap, not sold as quality. disappointing, lazy okie growers.
Great place. Good products Kyanne extremely helpful and knowledgeable!
Love This Place! Have received Excellent Product Everytime I've visited now 🤟🏽💨😘
I drove from BA because I had heard good things. I got an ounce. What they showed me in the jar is NOT what I took home. First they showed me the jars, I decided which I wanted. THEN (this is when I should have just walked out) they gave me pre-weighed and already packaged bud. I left feeling apprehensive so I weighed it when I got home. Not only was it .3 short, but it was dry AF and FILLED with seeds and stems. I called them immediately to tell them how horrible it was they’re not doing ANYTHING to make it right. Instead he wants to tell me it’s MY fault. I literally drove an hour, round trip, spent a pretty decent amount of money on what’s supposed to be my medication, but now can’t use because it’s pointless. It tastes just as bad as it looks and has no effect whatsoever. As if this isn’t enough of a reason to be upset, I was also a first time patient and didn’t receive the 10% discount either. Seriously disappointed and angry.
Very knowledgeable staff. Always clean with great customer service.
I drive 2.5 hours to come to this place. They have a fairly consistent inventory. If you find something you like, the chances are you can get it again. They also have a pretty vast selection. If you want to try something new you have plenty to choose from. Lasty, their prices are very competitive and the deals are always really good too.
Everyone there is super helpful. And super good quality
Amazing place to go, wish I could go more often!