CarlyTopshelf5 on October 3, 2019

I drove from BA because I had heard good things. I got an ounce. What they showed me in the jar is NOT what I took home. First they showed me the jars, I decided which I wanted. THEN (this is when I should have just walked out) they gave me pre-weighed and already packaged bud. I left feeling apprehensive so I weighed it when I got home. Not only was it .3 short, but it was dry AF and FILLED with seeds and stems. I called them immediately to tell them how horrible it was they’re not doing ANYTHING to make it right. Instead he wants to tell me it’s MY fault. I literally drove an hour, round trip, spent a pretty decent amount of money on what’s supposed to be my medication, but now can’t use because it’s pointless. It tastes just as bad as it looks and has no effect whatsoever. As if this isn’t enough of a reason to be upset, I was also a first time patient and didn’t receive the 10% discount either. Seriously disappointed and angry.