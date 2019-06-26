Wendydawn2 on August 1, 2019

The staff was super friendly and very informative. Since it was our first time being there we got us some samples of all the Top Shelf (pricey for this side of Claremore but we like to give everyone a try 😉). We also took home an 1/8 of their 7$g shake. The Pink Cookies is a must try!! And the Nirvana shake 👍🏼 Thank you for the t-shirt we will be back!!