Heather8713
Great my favorite Kyanne is very helpful and great service 💜
4.9
10 reviews
they have great, knowledgeable sales people and good prices and special.
Thank you so much!! We hope to see you soon!!
good stuff
THANK YOU!
The staff at both locations are awesome and friendly. They are very helpful and informative about the product sell. Best dispensary around, and always had great deals.
THANK- YOU!! WE HOPE TO SEE YOU SOON!!
Had a wonderful first visit and the Ladies were a blast to talk with. I WIll be back soon.
THANK YOU!!
I love the fact that it’s so far out of town.
We like being out here. It allows us to build the personal relationships with our patients!
The ladies at Koli East are really knowledgeable and super friendly! Their prices are GREAT considering they are outside of city limits. The prices along with excellent flower, close to home will keep me coming back! 10/10 recommend! 💚
Thank you so much! See ya soon!
The staff was super friendly and very informative. Since it was our first time being there we got us some samples of all the Top Shelf (pricey for this side of Claremore but we like to give everyone a try 😉). We also took home an 1/8 of their 7$g shake. The Pink Cookies is a must try!! And the Nirvana shake 👍🏼 Thank you for the t-shirt we will be back!!
Thank you!!!
AMAZING! They know us by name. Ashley went out of her way to explain everything to us and even show me how to put my nectar collector together. The deals are amazing! We got 20% off our entire purchase event on the specials! Definitely found out new home dispensary! 😁🌺
AWWW That brought the biggest smile to my face. Thank you!! Ash
The location out by the horse track is top notch service and deals going right now hit em up taxes are lower here then in town they got a reg customer now
Thanks for all the love!! There are a few perks to being outside the city limits! :)