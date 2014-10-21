Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Best shop located in Maastricht, nice people and very good weed for a good price
mrkushtown
on January 10, 2015
Best coffee shop I've been to in Maastricht so far. Service and quality are both excellent, and people working there are nice. Atmosphere is very nice, very casual and chill. Perfect place to go smoke a joint and relax after work. I'd rate this place 420/10
NecroteX
on January 5, 2015
beautiful shop, modern interior.
quick service.
quality of cannabis could be a notch better, but great prices.