itsago on August 19, 2014

I really like this shop and, after trying out several in this town, I've just decided to keep life simple and make this my go-to shop. the reception area is less pretentious and more comfortable than most, the selection of strains is good, fresh and high quality, and the staff are Family people who make being there comfortable, relaxing and actually enjoyable. they are informative as well! the store is focused in the offerings. I'm not overwhelmed by too many products- but the basics are well covered.