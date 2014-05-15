Mandalino
Bellissimo club, ottima l' atmosfera, ottimo l' ambiente e ottima l' erba. Molti strain rari e bel servizio.
4.4
9 reviews
I really like this shop and, after trying out several in this town, I've just decided to keep life simple and make this my go-to shop. the reception area is less pretentious and more comfortable than most, the selection of strains is good, fresh and high quality, and the staff are Family people who make being there comfortable, relaxing and actually enjoyable. they are informative as well! the store is focused in the offerings. I'm not overwhelmed by too many products- but the basics are well covered.
Small association, lots of tourists but having good stuff and changing few times a week (strains). Too much people inside.
I Love Sativa Kush Weed, And I Was Glad I Visited Kush/Accb, Its A Great Place For Weed And Party Lovers, You Also Enjoy Weed Cakes, Good Music..Hip/Hop,DanceHall/Rnb..In Fact i Love Kush Barcelona. I can Invite You To Become a Member,..A Club Of Peace and Love. +34.652.620.265." +34.632.795.720" bcnweed@gmail.com www.greenspotbarcelona.webs.com www.instagram.com/greenspotbarcelona @bcnweed
Typical touristic place. Very Expensive especially for their mostly (best case) average or sub-avarage quality. rarely hasch, good weed or extractions. Sometimes eatables. Super commercial, wannabe-gangster hip hop atmosphere. Low expertise... Clearly one of the worst "clubs" in town, in my personal opinion.
sure the best place to go
when there's too much people is too hot inside but except this is perfect
Love the place, perfect atmosphere, nice people, good music, and of course good weed.
Best in town, no doubt! nuffsaid