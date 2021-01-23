This place is one of the most mediocre franchises in the Oklahoma cannabis Industry. They have the rudest staff in town, you’d be better off going down the road a few miles. The weed is mediocre, and the joints almost always canoe. The staff is so rude you’d think they have mad cow disease, and whenever you call and talk to a manager they do absolutely nothing to help the situation, they just offer you 30% off but hey if you’re looking for a deal I guess it’s worth it. Just try not to make eye contact with any of the staff members.