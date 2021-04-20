They have shit customer service. They had a 24% off sale going on with mismarked prices and over charged me. So I go back in to get it corrected. They inform me they mismarked it and it should have been more. And let me say this was some of the lowest grade smoke ive seen here in Ok. So I go back after taking a pic of their price on jar. And the manager Kerry informed me that it wasn't their problem and offered me a couple dollars discount. Instead of the 10dollars cash they screwed me out of for "Their" mistake. So long story short I would give them a 0star rating and do not recommend.