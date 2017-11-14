DISPENSARY
4.7
Quality
4.7
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
g........f
November 14, 2017
Well I can't say enough about this site and the people behind it. A special shout out to Crystal who has been remarkable since day one. Highly recommend Kushfly.
s........s
November 27, 2017
Great prices and excellent customer service. Delivery is fast and friendly. Excellent selection!
b........r
July 28, 2015
This has been an interesting experience.**Please read to the end** My very first order from the website was buggy and i had some issues placing the order. Then, when I placed the order at 5:15 PM on Friday, the driver got here at 7:34pm, granted I know Fridays are busy. When the driver got here, he said I could get a free joint if I left a review and then stood there telling me exactly what to type. My initial review for the business was 1 star, for the rude driver. THAT BEING SAID, After making my experience know to the manager at Kushfly.com, They were very quick to remedy the situation, offering compensation as credit or product as well as reprimand the driver for his behavior. This speaks volumes to me, because every business should make the effort to address unhappy customers. I am modifying this review from 1 to 4 stars. The product was great, and the staff was great (with the exception of the driver who has been dealt with), and I believe in second chances.
b........z
October 30, 2017
I love Kushfly for the days I don't feel like leaving my apartment. They are always fast, friendly, and, most importantly, have amazing kush.
j........n
August 2, 2017
Customer service and reps were super nice and helpful with all my questions. Would definitely recommend them :]
v........a
November 3, 2017
Yesterday marked my one year anniversary of living in LA and also my one year anniversary of using kushfly. they’re my go-to dispensary, especially when I can’t make the time after work to go to one in person. Fair prices and free joints with a good chunk of my orders. they’re kind and very responsive. love ya kf vg
e........9
November 7, 2017
I've been using Kushfly for a long time, and love it! Highly recommend!
p........3
December 28, 2016
p........o
February 24, 2015
Prompt and accurate service. Very convenient way to get your.meds
L........7
April 29, 2015
Blue dream- the first thing you notice among that beautiful aroma is the fruity taste. The long lasting effects put you at ease while giving you that very strong high. This will definitely relieve any pain you are having.
J........e
November 10, 2017
I literally love this website! They are always super helpful and their drivers are always so nice.
K........d
September 6, 2017
Service was fast and excellent from getting the recommendation, to ordering the product, to delivery. I have not tried the product yet so I cannot comment on that, but I will in all likelihood continue to use this dispensary.
j........2
December 11, 2017
Thank you Kushfly.com for the way you let potential clients know if you deliver in their area. I use Leafly to find out which dispensaries carry O #18 and Mars OG, the only two strains that help my medical condition. Unfortunately, Leafly often gets it wrong, and includes dispensaries that do not deliver in my area. In fact, they list you as having OG #18 to deliver to Signal Hill, CA (which is not in your delivery area.) Fortunately, your website has an app where you enter a zip code, and it tells you if you're in the delivery area. Thanks for not wasting my time, and for being polite about giving customers this information. I will give you a try when you expand your delivery area to include Signal Hill.
n........0
May 8, 2015
The Larry OG is straight fire! Strong effects that do not leave you feeling tired or groggy. Gives you an alert feeling that makes you want to be productive. The smell of this flower is so strong and earthy with light hints of sweetness. When I first tried it, I immediately felt the effects. Great evening cannabis when you begin feeling tired but still want to accomplish tasks.
t........i
August 28, 2015
I place an order and then had to cancel. After reviewing their delivery rates offered to my zip code, I was charged a more expensive rate because it didn't "cover my area" and the rep said their website is not accurate. Pretty bummed as I was excited to try this site.
f........7
July 22, 2017
The best product and buds in town. Highly highly recommend!
m........n
July 14, 2017
Such a great service! Amazing quality, options, and customer support. They also always have great promotions.
t........3
June 25, 2017
Loving my CBD Honey Pot Bear Balm. They have a tons more options for my fellow CBD users.
b........5
May 6, 2015
DRIVER ARRIVE IN 30 MINS !!!
H........t
January 16, 2016
Good product selection. Online shopping. Delivery in less than 2 hours. Reasonable prices. Very good customer service.
n........k
June 13, 2017
I can't recommend Kushfly enough!! Easiest way to place an order and the flower is bomb :))))))
j........6
July 5, 2017
I just moved here and couldn't ask for a better service. Fast delivery and friendly knowledgeable service, it's amazing! I think I've found my service for good!
m........a
September 1, 2017
great service and great product. they are extremely reliable and always providing good choice.
s........s
May 6, 2015
Speedy delivery and everyone there is really nice. It was easy to register and the FTP gifts were great. I've recommended this place to friends because they deliver all over and if you live far they just overnight ship it to you. Quality on point too.