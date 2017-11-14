This has been an interesting experience.**Please read to the end** My very first order from the website was buggy and i had some issues placing the order. Then, when I placed the order at 5:15 PM on Friday, the driver got here at 7:34pm, granted I know Fridays are busy. When the driver got here, he said I could get a free joint if I left a review and then stood there telling me exactly what to type. My initial review for the business was 1 star, for the rude driver. THAT BEING SAID, After making my experience know to the manager at Kushfly.com, They were very quick to remedy the situation, offering compensation as credit or product as well as reprimand the driver for his behavior. This speaks volumes to me, because every business should make the effort to address unhappy customers. I am modifying this review from 1 to 4 stars. The product was great, and the staff was great (with the exception of the driver who has been dealt with), and I believe in second chances.