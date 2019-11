goofymop on August 2, 2019

I want to like KushKlub more than I do. First the positives (I generally only buy flower): Solid and consistent deals, especially days where you get a general discount on flower (eg, 20% off all midshelf on Mondays). Prices are generally reasonable and about what you'd expect. I have been helped by some very friendly and helpful budtenders. Reasonably broad selection. The negatives: Actually only one. On my most recent visit I ended up with a budtender that was not helpful. I was looking for flower and she didn't seem to know the products (she mentioned she primarily uses cartridges and wax). I should have just asked to talk to someone else but felt weird about it and the store was busy. Her attitude, in my perception, felt like she resented having to help me and answer questions or show me what was available. The thing is though, I am not sure my experience is normal because, well, everyone else loves this place and I'm pretty sure nobody would love the experience I had.