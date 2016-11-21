Fatoldjerk
I'm relatively new to this so its been great how helpful everyone here has been to me in answering all my questions and offering advice.
Tony was absolutely amazing. He was informative and knowledgeable and helped us figure out what exactly we wanted. The whole atmosphere was pleasant and uplifting and I think we found our new favorite dispensary!
At first, the outside and location of this shop didnt have me expecting much. But when i got inside i was really taken for surprise! I suffer from PTSD and anxiety, ive done the reseach and ive learned that terpenes high in "lemon" type help. Other shops, push other types of strains and also, in my experience push higher THC content and amount. This shop was kind, informative, and highly low pressure on purchases. If you have no knowlage, they have pamphlets to help, and great staff to help you find the strain you need. Highly recommend. Please give them a chance. Its worth it.
This place is dank and amazing!!!! Only thing missing a smoke lounge to chill in!!!
Knowledgeable
Shopped here a lot but they keep raising prices on THE SAME product so I’m out. Get your shit together!
We offer the best prices in Lynnwood, at this location. Recently producers have raised prices due to extremely low harvest. Our prices on product you mentioned is still 20%+ lower then in all of Snohomish County, and we have more value priced products. We appreciate your feedback, If you find the same products more affordable somewhere else, consistently, let us know and we will match it. Our prices are always more competitive, not just on SPECIAL DAYS!
Royce. A grinning green beacon. That green hair a glowing sign of hope (think “The Great Gatsby”), for all those who come tired, weak, or weary. He was attentive from the start, commenting on how good my ID picture was, seeing my boyfriend and I split in two different directions, me towards the CBD concentrates, him towards the THC. Royce sent another budtender to him, comes back with a smile and says “Looks like you guys are looking for two different things! What are you looking for?” After helping me decide between two RSO tanker brands, we move over to the topicals. When I explain that I use for pain, he very politely asked if I minded sharing what I was treating. I have a connective tissue and hypermobility disorder (Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome) that causes excruciating joint pain, and as a result muscle pain, everyday. I partially dislocate, spasm, and easily bruise 24/7, 365 days a year. I’m nauseous any time I eat, suffer from headaches, and at 22, all I want is to feel normal. Kushman’s carries all 3 strains that help me regain that normalcy. Canna-Tsu, Harle-Tsu, and Sour Tsunami. Keeping me out of a pain management clinic and away from pharmaceuticals one dab at a time. Royce listened with an empathetic ear, and found me a sample of a topical lotion before I committed to a $30-45 jar of lotion/balm. He suggested I possibly try making my own with the stock liquid oils he also had in stock. A brilliant suggestion! Having never used a lotion, I figured I would see if it even touched my pain before investing in $50 of oil to make my own. I bought my gram of Sour Tsunami concentrate, and my little $8 sample, and left feeling like he had lent his positive energy to me and let me take it out the door. I tore open the lotion sample before leaving the parking lot, and one hour later... my back pain feels like a mix of lidocaine and icy hot has attacked it. In the BEST way possible. Royce may have completely changed my coping mechanism arsenal. He was so incredibly friendly, attentive, empathetic, and a joy to talk to. This is a budtender who isn’t just there for the weed, but also for the people. Kushman’s selection and customer service are unparalleled, and we will absolutely be back!
Royce and the rest of the staff are great! Best selection in the area along with good prices and amazing staff make this the place to go!
This place is very clean , nice staff , and good products at a fair price
Excellent service & variety! Shout out to Royce & Cameron!