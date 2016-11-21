seatay on October 25, 2019

Royce. A grinning green beacon. That green hair a glowing sign of hope (think “The Great Gatsby”), for all those who come tired, weak, or weary. He was attentive from the start, commenting on how good my ID picture was, seeing my boyfriend and I split in two different directions, me towards the CBD concentrates, him towards the THC. Royce sent another budtender to him, comes back with a smile and says “Looks like you guys are looking for two different things! What are you looking for?” After helping me decide between two RSO tanker brands, we move over to the topicals. When I explain that I use for pain, he very politely asked if I minded sharing what I was treating. I have a connective tissue and hypermobility disorder (Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome) that causes excruciating joint pain, and as a result muscle pain, everyday. I partially dislocate, spasm, and easily bruise 24/7, 365 days a year. I’m nauseous any time I eat, suffer from headaches, and at 22, all I want is to feel normal. Kushman’s carries all 3 strains that help me regain that normalcy. Canna-Tsu, Harle-Tsu, and Sour Tsunami. Keeping me out of a pain management clinic and away from pharmaceuticals one dab at a time. Royce listened with an empathetic ear, and found me a sample of a topical lotion before I committed to a $30-45 jar of lotion/balm. He suggested I possibly try making my own with the stock liquid oils he also had in stock. A brilliant suggestion! Having never used a lotion, I figured I would see if it even touched my pain before investing in $50 of oil to make my own. I bought my gram of Sour Tsunami concentrate, and my little $8 sample, and left feeling like he had lent his positive energy to me and let me take it out the door. I tore open the lotion sample before leaving the parking lot, and one hour later... my back pain feels like a mix of lidocaine and icy hot has attacked it. In the BEST way possible. Royce may have completely changed my coping mechanism arsenal. He was so incredibly friendly, attentive, empathetic, and a joy to talk to. This is a budtender who isn’t just there for the weed, but also for the people. Kushman’s selection and customer service are unparalleled, and we will absolutely be back!