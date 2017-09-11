RodTonselmanSmokes on October 28, 2019

Drew was my budtender and through his expert knowledge of the cannabis plant and it's benefits he was able to recommend the PERFECT bottle of sexual lubricant for me and my wife to try. Using the product that Drew recommended from personal experience, it felt like time was being turned back on our marriage. I would HIGHLY recommend any and everybody looking for a marijuana infused lubricant to visit Drew at Kushman's - He is an expert! My wife recommended this product and Drew's service to all of our friends at the retirement community. I'm writing this review because Drew informed me I will receive a 15% off discount my next bottle of "O" Personal Lubricant if I mention his incredible service and intuition as a sales associate in this review - I can't wait to cash in on my reward and visit Kushman's again!