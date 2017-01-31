MRDRMATT503
great dispensary, great employees,great customer service, top shelf quality, good prices.
4.0
10 reviews
Tried it on my way through. Grabbed a pre roll and no selection. It was harsh and no bueno. No wonder they have no menu on line. You wouldn't stop in if you saw what they had. Staff were lameo. Bye bye
terrible selection and high prices. time to try a new shop for me.
I am new to the area and was looking for a smoke shop that sells filter tips for rolling papers. When I googled it, La Mota 2 was suggested as a tobacco shop. I was surprised because I know La Mota is a dispensary but I thought that since it is a smaller market, maybe they also provide tobacco products. When I talked to the employee on the phone about filter tips, she just hung up on me. Rude. I wont be going here for anything. All she needed to do was confirm that they didnt sell them.
I am a disabled veteran and I go there on a consistent basis and get the best help I've ever gotten anywhere else
Excellent customer service!! Huge selection of weed! Great prices and daily deals. Making this #1 one spot from now on!!!
I love Lebanon la mota. But today I bought some blue magoo concentrate by black hat and it is the worst oil I have ever had. It looks very good but it smells and taste like burnt rubber. I suggest nobody buys this for 27$
Only two non-flower CBD choices here. Wish they had a bigger selection. Service is really good. Sparse looking store.
This is the best dispensary I've ever been to! The staff are all friendly, knowledgeable, and professional. They have an enormous selection and are always getting in new products! They are the very picture of what a dispensary should be!
Every employee is friendly and knowledgeable. They take pride in their shop and product and it shows in the quality of everything they sell. And their prices are excellent! This is my new regular dispensary.