secrown on July 27, 2019

I am new to the area and was looking for a smoke shop that sells filter tips for rolling papers. When I googled it, La Mota 2 was suggested as a tobacco shop. I was surprised because I know La Mota is a dispensary but I thought that since it is a smaller market, maybe they also provide tobacco products. When I talked to the employee on the phone about filter tips, she just hung up on me. Rude. I wont be going here for anything. All she needed to do was confirm that they didnt sell them.