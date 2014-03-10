anonymous_4life on July 12, 2016

So i as i first arrived the you can smell the that nice sticky stank all up in air, after into the building then thru a purple door you enter the dragon. The first person I met was a lovely young lady who answered all my questions, she was very informative, she explained the legalities and laws, she was polite and great customer service. she is on the reason i gave 3 stars on service. Now after registering you get see the menu, which is limited compared to back home(CALI). So i settle for some nice lemon haze, nice taste smooth smoke. The lounge area has a little dinning area that sells food and refreshment, back to that in a second. From there a living room area with some couches ,chairs ,tables, and a large projection screen playing old school cartoons. So there i am rolling up a fatty than i light up. So after my session i am feeling cool chill relax but my throat is parched so i get up to get some water at the dinning area. You got jackasses who i assume work there blocking the counter so no one can make order, so i peek my head to the side and ask the chick working for some water. I AM SORRY FOR MAKING YOU GET UP AND DO YOUR JOB LAZY ASS, IM SORRY FOR MAKING YOU GET UP AND WALK 5 FEET!!!! So i go back to sit down and watch more tunes, than like any stoner i start playing with my phone, lord and behold WIFI, but it is blocked and needs a password. So i get back up and kindly ass that chick for the password, she tells no I can not give it to you, thats fine I understand so i go back to sit down than i hear her ratchet ass voice, WHAT PISSES ME OFF IS WHEN YOU STARTED RUNNING YOUR MOUTH CALLING ME AN IDIOT BEHIND MY BACK FOR ASKING FOR THE WIFI CODE. F U!!!!! I WAS JUST ASKING, GET THAT STICK OUT OF YOUR ASS. So from there I left to venture the lovely of Barcelona. I thought that was a cannabis friendly place not a snooty lounge. Minus the dinning room area , the place is really cool, good herb, helpful customer service at the reception area, and close to the metro only reason ill go back is to grab herb ,but i will not chill there.