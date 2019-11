SpaceSwiss on March 5, 2017

This is to me one of the best coffeeshop in AMSTERDAM ! very different from the ones in the center by that I mean not so touristic and that's a + for me ! great great weed, I tasted the best weed I ever had: the MANGO HAZE ! and the snacks are really good too. great place to start the day and grab some weed for the rest of your journey in AMS!