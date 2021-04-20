Lady Jane's Clinton
Sunday - S&S Sunday 15% off for Senior Citizens and Students* Monday - Manly Monday 15% off for All Men Tuesday - Tokin' Tuesday 15% off All Concentrates Wednesday - Wild Women Wednesday 15% off All Women Thursday - Tasty Thursday 15% off All Edibles and Drinks Friday - Friend Friday 15% off for Couples/Friends* Saturday - Smokey Saturday 15% off All Flower
*Friend Friday Rules - One Valid Med Card Required. Your Friend/Partner/Spouse/Co-Worker/Significant Other does not need to have a med card to qualify. *Sunday Rules - Med Card Students who enter with their Student ID included.
October 15th, 2021, A SoonerGlue Rep will be selecting 3 winners for a costume contest. 1st Place - 5g of SoonerGlue Live Resin, 2nd Place - 3.5g of SoonerGlue Live Resin, 3rd Place - 1g of SoonerGlue Live Resin.
Come into Lady Jane's dressed in your Halloween Costume. Make sure you have 1 of my budtenders snap a picture. Get a raffle ticket to leave your information on and costume worn. Winners will be picked October 15th at 9pm. We hope to see you soon!!!
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
