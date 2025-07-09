Last updated:
Lake Leaf Dispensary- Mille Lacs
At Lake Leaf Dispensary, we curate the highest quality cannabis products available in Minnesota. Our carefully selected inventory ensures you'll find exactly what you need for any occasion. Our knowledgeable staff offers the warm, welcoming service that Minnesota is known for. Whether you're a cannabis expert or first-timer, we're here to guide your experience with care and expertise. Located right in the heart of lake country, Lake Leaf Dispensary combines traditional Minnesota outdoor culture with modern cannabis retail. We're your one-stop shop for enhancing your northwoods experience.
16420 Ataage Dr., Onamia, MN
License 32-0785489
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
12pm - 8pm
thursday
12pm - 8pm
friday
12pm - 8pm
saturday
12pm - 8pm
sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
