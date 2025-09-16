56 products | Last updated:
Staff favorites
Flower
show all
Concentrate
Edible
show all
Accessory
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Lake Wellness
We offer the finest in natural wellness products. From cutting-edge flower strains to live rosin concentrates to full-spectrum gummies. Located inside the Newville Travel Center next to the Mobil gas station, our storefront in Edgerton, WI is open daily. Live and feel your best when you're at the lake!
Leafly member since 2025
- 581 E Richardson Springs Rd, Edgerton, WI
- call (608)444-6130
- visit website
- Followers: 6
- credit carddebit cardcash
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until 8pm CT
Photos of Lake Wellness
Promotions at Lake Wellness
Updates from Lake Wellness
4 Reviews of Lake Wellness
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
w........1
September 16, 2025
What a wonderful display of talent in this store I am beyond impressed with how well they are managed and maintained with producing such quality products that the market has to offer. I will be back every time I need more goods. Everyone do yourselves a favor and visit this site for excellence and respect for the work they’re putting out for us all to Indulge in.
l........s
October 11, 2025
Lake Wellness really impressed me with their selection. The buds are fresh and full of flavor. The pre-rolls are quality flower and a great deal. Highly recommended, you can tell they care. Definitely one of the best I’ve tried.
m........4
October 15, 2025
Pave’ flower is amazing maybe the tastiest bud I’ve puffed on. Staff is super friendly and welcoming. This is my new spot. Best quality I’ve found. Keep up the good work and kind vibes.
p........b
August 28, 2025
HIDDEN GEM...tried the pre-rolls first and have been hooked ever since. Quality rotating flower strains that look, smell and taste incredible, like dessert at every meal. Worth the drive from wherever, I HIGHLY recommend.