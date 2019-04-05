OldSchoolRay on August 29, 2019

I have been to a lot of the dispensaries within an hours drive of Eufaula, and Lakeside Natural comes out on top in my book. The daily specials on flower gives the customer a great price on excellent product. Unlike some dispensaries where you are taken to a windowless room to by product, Lakeside provides a bright, well lit and friendly environment. I have been going to Lakeside every week, since they opened. Thumbs up to these guys! They are the best around.