our scales are so that the customer can also watch the weights. Customers are always asked of weight is acceptable. Haters gonna hate
OldSchoolRay
on August 29, 2019
I have been to a lot of the dispensaries within an hours drive of Eufaula, and Lakeside Natural comes out on top in my book. The daily specials on flower gives the customer a great price on excellent product. Unlike some dispensaries where you are taken to a windowless room to by product, Lakeside provides a bright, well lit and friendly environment. I have been going to Lakeside every week, since they opened.
Thumbs up to these guys! They are the best around.
Mr.Pillsbury91
on August 14, 2019
worst place ever will not go back
Dispensary said:
Haters gonna hate. Especially those scoping us out for other shops
ToxicPixie13
on August 3, 2019
5/5 Will definitely be back! Awesome place and people 😁
WonLuv
on July 19, 2019
They're the only place in the county that I know of that does ANYTHING for cancer patients. They're not just here to make money, they genuinely care that people are taken care of. The owners advocated for years so people can get the chance to cure/treat what ails them. The staff is pretty cool too lolol Would recommend to everyone.
DawnBowling
on July 12, 2019
excellent service and knowledge. Best product in town