I walked in to the warmest atmosphere of all the dispensaries I've visited. The staff are so welcoming and make you feel comfortable instantly. I met with both of the pharmacists, who are the kindest and very knowledgeable. They are at the top of their game! I was given a generous 20% discount with a 15% discount for my next visit for filling out a research survey. The budtenders are impressively full of actual wisdom. I felt like I was dealing with professionals and not high school kids. I was assured a loyalty program will be rolling out shortly. Kudos to you Laurel Harvest! Top notch staff, service and menu. I will definitely be back.