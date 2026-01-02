Leafs & Legends Dispensary is an Austin gem! Ana and Nick have created a beautiful space with an impressive selection of products, and they really know their stuff. They’re friendly, welcoming, and always take the time to answer questions and help you find exactly what you need. Their studio in the back, Botanic Bliss, is just as special. It’s a bright, inviting space where they host all kinds of events, workshops, and gatherings. They vibes are great around their growing community. Between the quality of their products, the atmosphere, and the genuine care they put into everything they do, this place is something really unique. Highly recommend stopping by!