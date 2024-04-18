Leafy Peaks Cannabis Dispensary
Leafy Peaks Cannabis Dispensary

WaterfordNew York
325.3 miles away
475 products | Last updated:

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

About this dispensary

Leafy Peaks Cannabis Dispensary

Visit a trusted local cannabis dispensary in Waterford, NY. Leafy Peaks offers a wide range of cannabis products. We want our clients to have a relaxing experience in our shop, which is why we work hard to provide a calm and clean atmosphere for all. And you don't have to worry about searching or fighting for a parking spot - we offer convenient parking options for our customers!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 4
27B Saratoga Avenue, Waterford, NY
License OCM-CAURD-24-000099
ATM, Cash accepted, Debit cards accepted, Storefront, ADA accessible, Recreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 11pm
saturday
8am - 11pm

1 Review of Leafy Peaks Cannabis Dispensary

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
