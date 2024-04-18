475 products | Last updated:
Leafy Peaks Cannabis Dispensary
Visit a trusted local cannabis dispensary in Waterford, NY. Leafy Peaks offers a wide range of cannabis products. We want our clients to have a relaxing experience in our shop, which is why we work hard to provide a calm and clean atmosphere for all. And you don't have to worry about searching or fighting for a parking spot - we offer convenient parking options for our customers!
27B Saratoga Avenue, Waterford, NY
License OCM-CAURD-24-000099
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 11pm
saturday
8am - 11pm
