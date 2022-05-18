Lemon Cannabis - Jenks [Coming Soon!]
About this dispensary
Lemon Cannabis - Jenks [Coming Soon!]
NEW LOCATION COMING SOON! At Lemon Cannabis Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Jenks, we prioritize taking care of all our patients. Lemon Cannabis' mission is to put all medical marijuana patients first. We have a large variety of products that include flowers, edibles, concentrates, cartridges, extracts, topicals, glass, and papers. By having an assortment of the industry's top-selling brands, we are dedicated to serving our customers. We’re determined to maintain a safe and warm experience for our patients from beginning to end. Don't waste another second and come check us out today!
Leafly member since 2021
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
Photos of Lemon Cannabis - Jenks [Coming Soon!]
Updates
We are working on opening a new location in Jenks to better serve more customers! While we work on getting everything opened up, please check out our Glenpool store!