I have been to at least 12 different dispensaries between Durant and Mead. 100.00 ounces of Killer cupcake??? No one else’s has come close to this. I found levitate to be the most educated and inventoried despensary I’ve been too so far. And if that wasn’t enough, a sweet bud tender named Angela answered all my questions without trying to sell me other stuff. Thank you Angela!
