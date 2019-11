JAX2019 on July 23, 2019

This was a great visit. The dispensary didn’t have what I was looking for in flower but my consultant was able to offer a comparable medicine. He was also able to suggest trying a smaller sample of a different strain in the same family that was weighed out by Liberty and it was actually over at 1.2g. The facility was immaculate and welcoming although a busy location across from the mall, I would recommend a daytime visit. Great service and average cost but with their loyalty program, there is a win in 4 total visits... see you soon!