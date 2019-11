Shopaholicdeb on June 7, 2019

I wanted to visit a few dispensaries before I wrote a review. Liberty which ironically when I first went I “ thought “ Would be my least favorite dispensary Turns out to be my favorite dispensary. They have the BEST tinctures I am a tincture person people tend not to like them because sometimes it takes me 2 hours to feel it and that’s being honest but their tinctures are THE BEST the best tasting the most potent and the best priced for the percentage of THC ; as someone else said their shatter prices can’t be beat the only reason I get shatter is because I don’t really like smoking anything I just don’t like the feeling but sometimes if I have a bad headache I need relief quickly so I was amazed that only one or two “hits” and I get relief and then the tincture just spreads it out so that for me the feeling lasts all day. The atmosphere to me is fine I was nervous today because my daughter was out in the car ( she’s 15 but she’s my baby ) and I was just worried about her being out there ; they were so quick I didn’t even have to worry I was only in there maybe 10 Mins if that. The people are very nice and helpful and now that I’ve been to other dispensaries in PA I see that this is the best I was spoiled and in Las Vegas for a while and marijuana is completely legal so out there it’s utopia so I was coming in with this type of background; pa is different and it is treated more like a pharmacy which for what people I see at the dispensaries this has been a long time coming. Marijuana is the only thing that has ever worked for my headaches and thank god they at least Made it medically legal here or idk what I’d Do all conventional medicine was either too addictive or it just didn’t work MM is a lovely happy medium and liberty is my favorite place I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere else for a while