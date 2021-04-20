About this dispensary
Liberty - Cranberry
When nature gives you cannabis, you roll with it. At Liberty, we believe that cannabis can cultivate better health, prosperity, and communities. For us, responsible growth starts with integrity and diversity. When you choose Liberty, you're supporting a company nurtured by a responsible and progressive leader in cannabis: Holistic Industries. So you can feel good, not just because our cannabis brands free your mind but because they're also putting in the work.
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 31
900 Commonwealth Drive, Cranberry Township, PA
StorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Photos of Liberty - Cranberry
Show all photos