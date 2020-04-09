109 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 40
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
Deals
First Time Patient
Valid 1/1/2019
Save $75 when you purchase $150 or more on your first purchase*.
*Some product exclusions may apply. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise noted. Not currently valid for use on flower products, pods for PAX Era, or distillate products.
First Time Patient
Valid 1/1/2019
Save $75 when you purchase $150 or more on your first purchase*.
*Some product exclusions may apply. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise noted. Not currently valid for use on flower products, pods for PAX Era, or distillate products.
Staff picks
Tangie Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
83.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Grape Inferno Pre-Roll
from Papa's Herb
9.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Grape Inferno
Strain
$8each
In-store only
PAX Era Device
from PAX Labs Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
G Pen Gio
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Maui Wowie Distillate Gio Pod
from Clarity
91.8%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$50400 mg
In-store only
Blueberry Flame 400mg Gio Pod
from Pretty Pistil
87.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Sugar Skunk Distillate Pod for PAX™ Era
from Mary's Medicinals
81.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$75400 mg
In-store only
Sour Diesel Pod for PAX Era
from Liberty Health Sciences
76.7%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$70400 mg
In-store only
All Products
Tropical Trainwreck Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
86.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Tropical Trainwreck
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Blackberry Kush Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
90.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Strawberry Cough Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
87.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Sour Diesel Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
81.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
87.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Skywalker OG Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
87.6%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Headband Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
86.9%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
White Widow Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
87.1%
THC
1.4%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
THC Sativa Concentrate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
82.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
THC Indica Concentrate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
81.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
337.5mg
THC
114mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
15mg
THC
435mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
337.5mg
THC
112.5mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
675mg
THC
225mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
675mg
THC
225mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
30mg
THC
870mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
15mg
THC
435mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
30mg
THC
870mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 900mg Capsules - 30 count
from Lemon and Grass
675mg
THC
225mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 900mg Capsules - 30 count
from Lemon and Grass
30mg
THC
870mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 300mg Capsules - 10 count
from Lemon and Grass
225mg
THC
75mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 300mg Capsules - 10 count
from Lemon and Grass
30mg
THC
870mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
THC Indica Capsules (900mg)
from Zentient
900mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Remedy Oil 1:1 by Coltyn (600mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$60per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Remedy Oil (500mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$60per 500mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Oral Solution (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Indica Oral Solution (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Oral Solution (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Oral Solution (600mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
1:1 Balance
Strain
$100per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Oral Solution (750mg)
from Zentient
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$110per 750mg bottle
In-store only
The Remedy THC (1000mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$115per 1000mg bottle
In-store only
CBN Capsules (50mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30per 50mg bottle
In-store only
123