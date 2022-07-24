I love this place!!! I get anxiety going to the big box name brand dispensaries that you have to wait forever at or they don’t have the product you ordered or you spend three times the amount as you do here! I was skeptical at first that the product was going to be as good because the price point is literally a third less! I am soooo happy I found this place , excellent service , chill atmosphere, product usually always available and a pleasant experience! Thank you liberty health sciences !!!