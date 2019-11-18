Follow
Liberty Health Sciences - Gainesville
352-448-8966
79 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 21
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$115
Deals
First Time Patient Discount
Valid 1/1/2019
Save $75 when you purchase $150 or more on your first purchase*.
*Some product exclusions may apply. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise noted. Not currently valid for use on flower products, pods for PAX Era, or distillate products.
First Time Patient Discount
Valid 1/1/2019
Save $75 when you purchase $150 or more on your first purchase*.
*Some product exclusions may apply. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise noted. Not currently valid for use on flower products, pods for PAX Era, or distillate products.
Staff picks
Blue Dream
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Killer
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$12each
In-store only
All Products
Treasure Island
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack Frost
from Papa's Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Frost
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Super A5
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super A5
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Killer
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
THC Sativa 900mg Concentrate Syringe
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
THC Indica 900mg Concentrate Syringe
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
THC Hybrid 900mg Concentrate Syringe
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
CBD Remedy Oil
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60per 500mg bottle
In-store only
Jack Frost
from Papa's Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Frost
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Mango Sapphire
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Sour Purple
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Purple
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Black Ghost OG
from Papa's Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Ghost OG
Strain
$8each
In-store only
THC Indica Distillate PAX Pod
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
THC Hybrid 250mg Disposable Vaporizer
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
Balanced 500mg Vaporizer Cartridge
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
THC Hybrid Distillate PAX Pod
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70per 400mg pod
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Pod for PAX Era
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70per 400mg pod
In-store only
White Widow Pod for PAX Era
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70per 400mg pod
In-store only
Skywalker OG Pod for PAX Era
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70per 400mg pod
In-store only
Headband Pod for PAX Era
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70per 400mg pod
In-store only
Bubba Kush Pod for PAX Era
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70per 400mg pod
In-store only
Sour Diesel Pod for PAX Era
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70per 400mg pod
In-store only
Lemon Pie Distillate Pod for PAX™ Era
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75per 400mg pod
In-store only
Phantom Haze Distillate Pod for PAX™ Era
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75per 400mg pod
In-store only
Balanced 1:1 Distillate PAX Pod
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65per 400mg pod
In-store only
Sugar Skunk Distillate Pod for PAX™ Era
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75per 400mg pod
In-store only
Gorilla Berry Distillate Pod for PAX™ Era
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75per 400mg pod
In-store only
Starkiller Pod for PAX™ Era
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65per 400mg pod
In-store only
THC Sativa Distillate PAX Pod
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50per 400mg pod
In-store only
Pineapple Express Pod for PAX™ Era
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65per 400mg pod
In-store only
1:1 CBN:CBD PAX™ Era Pod
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75per 400mg pod
In-store only
3:1 CBD THC Distillate (Hybrid) PAX™ Era Pod
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75per 400mg pod
In-store only
THC Blend Distillate (Sativa) Pod for PAX™ Era
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65per 400mg pod
In-store only
Blue Dream Pod for PAX™ Era
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65per 400mg pod
In-store only
Super A5 Pod for PAX™ Era
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65per 400mg pod
In-store only
Jack Frost Pod for PAX™ Era
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65per 400mg pod
In-store only
12