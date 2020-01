Jpic92 on January 13, 2020

Very small location felt a bit cramped. made my first purchase of a GPen Gio, 2 Gio Distillate pods and an 8th of flower. I was extremely disappointed to take one hit of the gio pod and it be completely burnt and very unpleasant. the second pod hit just fine and works with zero issues. I will end of on a positive note that the whole flower seems very lush and well cultivated my strain of choice for the day was bio diesel!