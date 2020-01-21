78 products
First Time Patient Discount
Valid 1/1/2019
Save $75 when you purchase $150 or more on your first purchase*.
*Some product exclusions may apply. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise noted.
All Products
Black Ghost OG
from Papa's Herb
15.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Ghost OG
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Ghost OG (Popcorn)
from Papa's Herb
15.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Ghost OG
Strain
$23⅛ oz
In-store only
Chemdog
from Liberty Health Sciences
18.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Bio-Diesel
from Papa's Herb
21.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Killer
from Liberty Health Sciences
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
19.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
85.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Skywalker OG Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
87.6%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Headband Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
86.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Bubba Kush Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
89.5%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
White Widow Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
87.1%
THC
1.4%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
THC Sativa Concentrate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
82.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
THC Indica Concentrate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
81.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
Remedy Oil 1:1 by Coltyn (600mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$60per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Remedy Oil (500mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$60per 500mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Oral Solution (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Indica Oral Solution (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Oral Solution (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Oral Solution (600mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
1:1 Balance
Strain
$90per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Oral Solution (750mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$110per 750mg bottle
In-store only
The Remedy THC (1000mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$115per 1000mg bottle
In-store only
CBN Capsules (50mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30per 50mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Capsules (50mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$30per 50mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Capsules (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Capsules (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Capsules (600mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
1:1 Balance
Strain
$90per 600mg bottle
In-store only
Grape Inferno Pre-Roll
from Papa's Herb
9.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Grape Inferno
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Super A5 Pre-Roll
from Unknown Brand
23.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Super A5
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (1:1)
from Mary's Medicinals
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$10per 10mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (CBD)
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$10per 10mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (CBN)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$10per 10mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (CBN)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50per 100mg gel pen
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (Sativa)
from Mary's Medicinals
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$40per 100mg gel pen
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (Indica)
from Mary's Medicinals
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$40per 100mg gel pen
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (CBD)
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$50per 100mg pen
In-store only
Transdermal Compound (1:1)
from Mary's Medicinals
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$50per 100mg jar
In-store only
Muscle Freeze (Small)
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
75mg
CBD
$25per 75mg bottle
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (Sativa)
from Mary's Medicinals
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$10per 20mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (Indica)
from Mary's Medicinals
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$10per 20mg patch
In-store only
Muscle Freeze (Large)
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$45per 150mg bottle
In-store only
12