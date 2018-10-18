BBG27
awesome company with great prices for quality products. I love the selection of flower
Thank you so much for sharing your feedback with us ! Happy to hear that our products are helping you #LiveFree :) We hope to see you again soon !
Product was excellent but thc cartridges are a little finicky. I only tried 4 strains but product is so thick I have to be careful or it can melt right out the top or bottom. Maybe just a batch. Staff was helpful but the set up and flow is too doctors office style for my taste. I like to see the product window shop.
Thank you for sharing your experience with us and providing us with feedback.
Excellent prices, products & service... This is by far the BEST dispensary in all of Florida... Trust me I tried them ALL....
Thank you for you kind words. We can't wait to see you again soon!
Bought a new product, Pax with Riff, it’s great. I’m sleeping like a top. Staff helpful, very professional. It’s my new go to dispensary.
Thank you for sharing your experience! We really appreciate the great feedback.
I really liked Liberty Health Sciences. The products are good, with good values. The staff was very helpful & informative. The store was impeccable & comfortable. Compared to it other more known competitors, Liberty Health Sciences rates well in my mind. I was particularly happy to find the Pax Era and pods available there.
That's awesome! Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback. We hope to see you again soon!
I’m sitting in front of the store and it is closed well after opening time.
Hello! We apologize for this experience.
Beautiful store, great product and amazing staff. I could not have had a better experience. From the moment I walk in the door until the moment I leave I am very well taken care of. You are really missing out if you havent been here yet.
Thank you for your kind words! We love being part of your community. See you again soon!
Great 👍🏻 place, a calm atmosphere soon you step to the door 🚪 and service was on point...
Thank you!!