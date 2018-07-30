Liberty - Norristown
Liberty - Norristown
dispensary
Medical

Liberty - Norristown

Norristown, PA
135.1 miles away

About this dispensary

Liberty - Norristown

When nature gives you cannabis, you roll with it. At Liberty, we believe that cannabis can cultivate better health, prosperity, and communities. For us, responsible growth starts with integrity and diversity. When you choose Liberty, you're supporting a company nurtured by a responsible and progressive leader in cannabis: Holistic Industries. So you can feel good, not just because our cannabis brands free your mind but because they're also putting in the work.

Leafly member since 2018

Followers: 485
2030 W. Main Street Unit #11, Norristown, PA
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm

24 Reviews of Liberty - Norristown

4.2
Quality
4.0
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
