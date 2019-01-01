116 products
Last updated:
First-Time Patient Discount
Valid 1/1/2019
First Time Patients Receive $75 Off When You Spend $150
*Some product exclusions may apply. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise noted. Not currently valid for use on flower products, pods for PAX Era, or distillate products.
All Products
Sour Purple
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Purple
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Ghost OG
from Papa's Herb
1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Ghost OG
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Mataro Blue
from Liberty Health Sciences
19.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mataro Blue
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies (Popcorn)
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$23⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato
from Papa's Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato (Popcorn)
from Papa's Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$23⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Ghost OG (Popcorn)
from Papa's Herb
1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Ghost OG
Strain
$23⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Kush Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
90.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Strawberry Cough Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
89.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Tangie Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
90.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Tropical Trainwreck Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
90.3%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Tropical Trainwreck
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Sour Diesel Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
86.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
79.2%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Skywalker OG Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
91.7%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Headband Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
78.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Bubba Kush Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
86.9%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
White Widow Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
84.6%
THC
1.4%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
THC Sativa Concentrate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
82.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
THC Indica Concentrate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
82.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
337.5mg
THC
114mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
15mg
THC
435mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
337.5mg
THC
112.5mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
675mg
THC
225mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
675mg
THC
225mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
30mg
THC
870mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
15mg
THC
435mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
30mg
THC
870mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
THC Indica Capsules (900mg)
from Zentient
900mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$75each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 300mg Capsules - 10 count
from Lemon and Grass
30mg
THC
870mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 900mg Capsules - 30 count
from Lemon and Grass
675mg
THC
225mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 900mg Capsules - 30 count
from Lemon and Grass
30mg
THC
870mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 300mg Capsules - 10 count
from Lemon and Grass
225mg
THC
75mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Remedy Oil 1:1 by Coltyn (600mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$60per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Remedy Oil (500mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$60per 500mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Oral Solution (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Indica Oral Solution (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Oral Solution (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Oral Solution (600mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
1:1 Balance
Strain
$100per 600mg bottle
In-store only
