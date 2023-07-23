About this dispensary
Lift Medical Cannabis
Our goal is simple: Provide the highest quality products to patients that are in need. We strive to make every transaction memorable with positive attitudes and verifiable answers to any cannabis related questions. Located in the Tunica Resorts 5 minutes away from the casino our goal will be accomplished one patient at a time. Find us in the same plaza as Waffle House. View our menu, call us today!
We have 5 new strains fresh from the curing chamber, and we need to make room for them... Swing by to grab any of our previous harvest's strains for $25 per eighth (3.5g), and try out the newcomers for comparison!