DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Lifted Meds - Columbia Falls
Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Lifted Meds - Columbia Falls
Discover your elevated state at Lifted Meds Columbia Falls Dispensary, opening August 11, 2025! Nestled at 7335 Hwy 2 E, experience Montana's most awarded cannabis selection. Explore a curated collection of premium flowers, delectable edibles, and potent concentrates. Our friendly and informed team guides you through our extensive offerings, ensuring you find the ideal choice for wellness or recreation. Elevate your experience with the highest standards of cannabis at Lifted Meds.
Leafly member since 2025
- 7335 Hwy 2 E, Columbia Falls, MT
- call 406-897-2722
- visit website
- send an email
- debit cardcash
- License D-100046-003
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
saturday
10am - 7:30pm
sunday
11am - 5:30pm
monday
10am - 7:30pm
tuesday
10am - 7:30pm
wednesday
10am - 7:30pm
thursday
10am - 7:30pm
friday
10am - 7:30pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Available until Friday at 7:30pm MT
Photos of Lifted Meds - Columbia Falls
Promotions at Lifted Meds - Columbia Falls
Updates from Lifted Meds - Columbia Falls
0 Reviews of Lifted Meds - Columbia Falls
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.