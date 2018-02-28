Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The best medicine in Montana and the best selection. Amazing crew from top to bottom...
Renee222
on December 5, 2018
Love u guys
brendizzle
on October 8, 2018
Widest selection of strains in the Flathead valley. Wonderful and knowledgeable people. Been going here for 2 years and have not been disappointed.
jamescu27
on September 30, 2018
Great location, staff, and buds! Love this place!
MamaSassafras
on September 19, 2018
Knowledgable budtenders, great location, easy to understand product labeling. Shop is always clean and staff is always friendly.
ogjenkins47
on September 6, 2018
love the bud and love the budtender
sunriset
on August 28, 2018
I enjoy the AWESOME FLAVORS they come up with in the.tintures. The whiter chocolate peanut butter edibles are so creamy and excellent.! I also totally appreciate the knowledge to help me . THANKS SUMMER
Easykill1998
on August 25, 2018
Nothing it was an amazing experience with some qulaity buds also I'd definitely recommend it again