Hisqueen3812
There are no words to describe just how amazing this place is! Between their knowledge about strains, products, and uses, mixed with their unbelievable customer service experience and outstanding products,plus fair and decent pricing, this place is one of a kind. I have tried out 2 other dispensaries before switching here and no one can even begin to compare to this place! Everytime you walk in everyone is welcoming and so unbelievably helpful. Never ever ever been disappointed and the products they sell are some of the best you will ever get in MT! Their love for this industry shines thru in every bud they produce. I couldn't imagine going anywhere else, finally found a dispensary that cares for their patients and their buds exponentially. ♥️👍🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟