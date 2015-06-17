JJH046 on March 13, 2018

I reviewed Lighthouse once before right after becoming a patient there, a year later I'd like to update my review. Over this time I've been token care of so well; the product is top rate, the staff is so respectful helping and caring. Any issue I've ever had has been addressed with compassion and the only way way to be removed as a patient is to be rude and disrespectful. This is a professional dispensary dedicated to the constant improvement of their products. No gimmicks, no cut corners just first rate top shelf fire among a wide range of products. They are very helpful when it comes to navigating the system of getting your card so feel free to inquire. Lighthouse Organics is more than a dispensary to me, they are my friends, and they are a community dedicated to this plant and those it serves. I cannot thank or recommend them enough but I try