This place is absolutely the best. This sets them apart from others, it's not just the fact that they deliver! Ray the delivery guy brought me just an amazing ounce of weed and here are a few reasons you may want to try and can easily always rely on planted to get you a little higher than the rest. 1 high quality 2 high potency flower 3 affordably priced 4 gracious quantities 5 compassionate, kind and respectful staff "these people are just the nicest folks, they really are." I'm always coming back to planted!!! You should too!!!