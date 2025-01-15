34 Reviews of Lindzys - Medical
January 15, 2025
All the bud tenders are cool but Hollys the best!
April 24, 2024
Best dispo around! Bud is fresh, huge inventory of products that will meet everyone's needs. Knowledgeable budtenders (my favorite is Alex). They also stand behind their products and replace defective carts etc. Check it out, you won't be disappointed.
March 10, 2024
This is my go to shop for all of my supplies!! I go here only because of not only the top quality service but also the education!!! Dereck - helped me yesterday with some questions I had about a couple of new strains I wanted to try for anxiety. He went out of his way to make sure I walked out of the door with what I needed. Thanks again Dereck!
May 25, 2024
Alex is the bomb!!! Very helpful and informative 👏👏
May 3, 2024
Great deals on the flower and it’s good stuff!
January 24, 2024
Love this dispensary only place j shop. Annabelle Logan And Kyle are my favs, but all the staff is so friendly kind and caring.
Dispensary response:
Thanks for sharing this excellent review, and for all the love for our staff!
February 13, 2024
March 17, 2024
1010 and 10.
November 2, 2023
Great deals on flower
Dispensary response:
Thanks for leaving us such a great review!
February 13, 2024
December 9, 2023
Anything not branded and most of what is branded is dry, off-label garbage. Very hard to get some good, honest product here...
Dispensary response:
Hey, we'd like to further understand what you mean so we can understand how to improve. If you would further clarify, or even reach out to the store to share what you mean, we'd appreciate it.
February 13, 2024
August 23, 2023
Lindsey the bud tender knows her stuff ,she set me up with quality products,love this place
Dispensary response:
Lindsey is awesome! Thank you for sharing the love.
October 12, 2023
March 4, 2023
This place is absolutely the best. This sets them apart from others, it's not just the fact that they deliver! Ray the delivery guy brought me just an amazing ounce of weed and here are a few reasons you may want to try and can easily always rely on planted to get you a little higher than the rest. 1 high quality 2 high potency flower 3 affordably priced 4 gracious quantities 5 compassionate, kind and respectful staff "these people are just the nicest folks, they really are." I'm always coming back to planted!!! You should too!!!
Dispensary response:
Thank you for trying our delivery service and sharing your experience with us! This kind of review is the most rewarding above anything we do. We look forward to serving you again!
October 12, 2023
September 5, 2023
great service great stuff.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for the stellar review! We are glad to be viewed as great, and appreciate your time.
October 12, 2023
August 17, 2023
This is my fave bud spot for sure the team is solid♥️
Dispensary response:
Thank you for making us a favorite! We appreciate the love for our team, and look forward to serving you again! #StayPlanted
October 12, 2023
May 18, 2023
As I always have a pleasant experience when I come in. I wanted to give a special shout out to my bud-tender William today. He made sure to pick out excellent product based on my preferences and gave impeccable customer service. He answered all my questions and more. You guys have a great team Planted!
Dispensary response:
Thank you for sharing your experience with us, especially for calling out the help you received from William. We appreciate lovely customers like you.
October 12, 2023
July 28, 2023
Derek great customer service. Planted great deals.
Dispensary response:
We are glad that our deals are serving the community well, and that our customer service is up to par! Thank you for the great review.
October 12, 2023
July 22, 2023
Derek was outstanding!!
Dispensary response:
He is! Thank you for sharing the love!
October 12, 2023
July 3, 2023
Lindsey was super helpful! thank you!!
Dispensary response:
We love Lindsey, and we're glad she's popular with our customers! Thank you so much!
October 12, 2023
January 26, 2023
Very knowledgeable and helpful bud tenders. They always greet you with a smile and are very friendly. I have been to many different dispensaries and this is the number one place.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for the great review! We are so glad that we have done well by you. Looking forward to working with you again!
October 12, 2023
February 12, 2023
joel was an awesome bud tender
Dispensary response:
Thank you for the love for Joel, and the great review!
October 12, 2023
October 25, 2022
I've always had a great experience at this store. I love the variety and quality. The customer service is excellent. Everyone is very friendly and helpful. I would highly recommend others to your facility.
Dispensary response:
We are grateful that you took the time to share your experience. It is clear that our intentions are conveyed in the kind words of customers share.
October 12, 2023
August 9, 2022
Lindsey is an amazing bud tender. She has given patients and rec clients the most knowledgeable care! If you are looking at cannabis to be a part of your journey, going to Planted Provisioning in Flint and asking for Lindsey will make for a great experience! Thanks for always giving me the best care when I’m in town! I won’t go anywhere else!
Dispensary response:
Thank you for your great feedback. We are grateful to have amazing staff like Lindsey who can create awesome experiences like these, and for lovely customers like you who make it happen! We look forward to helping you again.
October 12, 2023
October 6, 2022
My boy Phil got me right in and out great customer service very friendly and helpful staff highly recommended
Dispensary response:
We appreciate the high recommendation! Thank you for shopping with us and the great review!
October 12, 2023
August 9, 2022
The vibe here is amazing!!! The staff here have been amazing to me and my family. We all shop here now. Low prices and high quality products. Always something new!!! The Tonic was the bomb! Ask for Lindsey , she knows her stuff ….
Dispensary response:
Thank you for your kind review! We are delighted that you enjoy our products, and that our staff and stock are appreciated!
October 12, 2023
October 20, 2022
Love it.. best place in town
Dispensary response:
We're feeling the love! Thanks for the stellar review!
October 12, 2023