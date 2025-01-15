26 products | Last updated:
Flower
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Lindzys - Medical
Lindzys is a forward-thinking cannabis retailer on a mission to redefine the cannabis shopping experience. With a focus on education, sustainability, and community, we aim to be the go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Our carefully curated selection of premium cannabis products, knowledgeable team, and inclusive spaces create a welcoming environment for exploration and discovery. At Lindzys, we are sowing the seeds for a brighter future, where cannabis is respected, appreciated, and thoughtfully integrated into everyday life. Join us as we cultivate meaningful connections between people, cannabis, and the world around us. Discover, learn, and grow with Lindzys today!
Leafly member since 2022
- 1960 W Hemphill Rd, Flint, MI
- call 8104443513
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 44
- cash
- License PC-000194
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm
sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeUp to 5 minPaymentCash
Closed until 8am ET
delivery Info
Scheduling available in checkout
Today’s hours
Order minimum$20 - $125PaymentCash
Closed until 8am ET
Photos of Lindzys - Medical
Promotions at Lindzys - Medical
Updates from Lindzys - Medical
34 Reviews of Lindzys - Medical
write a review
4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
see all reviews
B........o
January 15, 2025
All the bud tenders are cool but Hollys the best!
4........d
April 24, 2024
Best dispo around! Bud is fresh, huge inventory of products that will meet everyone's needs. Knowledgeable budtenders (my favorite is Alex). They also stand behind their products and replace defective carts etc. Check it out, you won't be disappointed.
d........y
March 10, 2024
This is my go to shop for all of my supplies!! I go here only because of not only the top quality service but also the education!!! Dereck - helped me yesterday with some questions I had about a couple of new strains I wanted to try for anxiety. He went out of his way to make sure I walked out of the door with what I needed. Thanks again Dereck!
S........4
May 25, 2024
Alex is the bomb!!! Very helpful and informative 👏👏