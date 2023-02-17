Lionheart Cannabis - 4 Corners
Lionheart Cannabis - 4 Corners
Lionheart Cannabis is Montana's premier cannabis dispensary, dedicated to providing the best strains and quality products to both medical and recreational customers. Lionheart has dispensaries in Billings, Butte, Bozeman. Four Corners, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Missoula. Be sure to visit and join our Rewards Program and get points you can spend like cash in any Lionheart dispensary.
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discount
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
Closed
