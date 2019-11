piperray on April 15, 2019

It’s probably the best in Montana, however, they never have the same products twice, the help is usually so stoned they cant get your order correct, and no nothing about the products they sell. I have done extensive research about different strains and the effects of each, they employees can only tell you what will get you high, not what relieves pain,depression,anxiety. But until the law changes this is what we are stuck with.