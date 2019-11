Hrlydasi1 on June 12, 2018

I recently was out of town and my wallet got stolen. I was in such a panic because my card was in there and I thought someone could use it. When I called Lionheart they were so helpful to calm me down and let me know everything was going to be OK. They let me know that nobody can use my card which made me feel very comforted. Thank you so much for making me feel like everything was going to be ok. YOU ARE THE BEST ❤️