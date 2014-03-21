ArcticFox22 on March 27, 2019

Little Brown house so carefully chooses their products and I am confident that every product I get from them will be solid. Do not be fooled by the small size or selection, they have at least one of everything you need and it will be the best one. Even better, every couple products I find something amazing. Little Brown Houses own concentrate line is light years above most in terms of purity and quality, and their prices are impossible to beat for bud or concentrates. Their edible selection is decent and they always rotate products so you’ll always see something new. Everyone who works there is friendly and knowledgable, not just about their products but in general. I am so glad to have found Little Brown House and am grateful to everyone there who has been so friendly and helpful!