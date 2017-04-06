sxntoxr
Fresh and dank buds from some of the best Oregon growers. Quick to tell me harvest dates when I inquired. Knowledgeable budtender, friendly, quick service. Easy i5 access. When you have Deep Creek, Urban Canna, Eugreen, and Deschutes flower on the menu, plus light dep from Benson Arbor at good prices I'm going to be checking out your shop, even if it's a 40 mile round-trip. Wish I had a shop like this nearby. Keep up the quality and I'll be a loyal customer. Nicely done. Probably tops in Salem for top shelf. Can't speak about concentrates.