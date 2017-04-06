shaunabrooks on April 20, 2019

Location is good. Tall, dark haired female crushed all the meds I was getting. Then tried to start an argument in front of a full store of customers because I asked her to not crush my meds and asked why I didn’t get a military discount on non discounted items that I’ve gotten the discount on before. I think she hates military. I think she hates other women. I think she hates anyone who asks question or for help. Thank GOD for the lady with the purple mowhawk! She finished our transaction and apologized for the other lady’s behavior. The other lady should NOT BE WORKING WITH CUSTOMERS!!!!!! This is NOT the first time this has happened with HER ONLY. I’m done with Livewell as long as she works there.